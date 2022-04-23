$65.88 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) to post sales of $65.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.11 million and the highest is $66.77 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $55.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $290.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $348.69 million, with estimates ranging from $344.68 million to $352.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $131,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,804 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 25.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 539,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,974. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

