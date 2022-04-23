$73.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will report $73.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.00 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $9.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 658.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 287,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.