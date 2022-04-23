$85.44 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) to post $85.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.67 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $82.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $352.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.58 million to $362.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $369.53 million, with estimates ranging from $353.03 million to $386.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 937,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $244,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 38.7% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $13,697,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.