900,505 Shares in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Navient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Navient by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Navient by 115.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,867. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

