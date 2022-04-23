9,511 Shares in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COM opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

