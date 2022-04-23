A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of AMRK opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,195,344.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 157.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 189,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $9,138,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 88,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 97.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

