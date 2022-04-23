Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $109,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after purchasing an additional 646,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after purchasing an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,710,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

