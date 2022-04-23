Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.12% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 992,149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,727,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $3,912,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 218,851 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 11,786.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 209,555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.54. 1,579,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,331. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

