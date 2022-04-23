abrdn (LON:ABDN) PT Lowered to GBX 185

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 225 ($2.93) to GBX 185 ($2.41) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.53) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of abrdn to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.71) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, abrdn currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 254.38 ($3.31).

ABDN stock opened at GBX 193.30 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.91). The firm has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. abrdn’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($103,564.92). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 9,618 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £20,582.52 ($26,779.23). Insiders have acquired a total of 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792 over the last three months.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

