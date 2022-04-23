ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.75 Million

Equities analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) to report $122.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $106.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $541.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $559.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $697.44 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $778.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.41.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,067 shares of company stock valued at $195,326. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $20.43. 1,467,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,855. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

