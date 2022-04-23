Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Sells $148,078.20 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Accenture stock opened at $310.80 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.23. The company has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 967,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,120,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 117,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,633,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

