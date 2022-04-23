Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $53.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.40.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of GOLF traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 338,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,979. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. Acushnet’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth $89,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.