Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $393,180.00

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,817.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.60 or 0.07435465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00267156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00796312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.79 or 0.00690117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00088450 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00389715 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

