Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

ADX opened at $17.30 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $40,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12,953.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,619 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

