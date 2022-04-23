Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,048,000 after purchasing an additional 141,092 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 521,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,939,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

