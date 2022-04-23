Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.29% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

SMB stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.