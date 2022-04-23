Advisors Preferred LLC Has $35,000 Position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAI stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

