Advisors Preferred LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $248.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.01. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

