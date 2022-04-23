Advisors Preferred LLC Increases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 13.1% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

