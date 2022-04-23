Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $51.43.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.