Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $109.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $94.64 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

