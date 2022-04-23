Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 76,812 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,124,000.

Shares of PHDG stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82.

