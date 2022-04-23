Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMDY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $67.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33.

