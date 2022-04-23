Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 2,170 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

