Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 121 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $150.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $193.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.44.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

