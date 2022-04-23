Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.18.

AEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.60 ($6.02) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.00 ($5.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Aegon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 23.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 647,245 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 374.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 326,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aegon by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 297,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG remained flat at $$5.73 during midday trading on Monday. 3,790,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

