Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.17.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 294.42% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

