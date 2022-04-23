Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aeterna Zentaris (Get Rating)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.