Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$96.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$91.64.

TSE:AEM opened at C$75.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market cap of C$34.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.11. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$58.02 and a twelve month high of C$89.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 50.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,148 shares in the company, valued at C$6,437,377.08. Also, Director Sean Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.75 per share, with a total value of C$667,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

