Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.31

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.31 and traded as low as $13.46. Air China shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 2,002 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air China in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

