Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Akouos has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akouos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Akouos by 1,947.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at $8,884,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Akouos by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

