Akroma (AKA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.00

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Akroma has a market capitalization of $15,297.37 and $16.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.68 or 0.07445472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00088332 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.