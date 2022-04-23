Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALKGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.51) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ALK traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 891,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,443,000 after acquiring an additional 58,517 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $725,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

