Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.51) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,608. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

