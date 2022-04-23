Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALKGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.51) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,608. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.