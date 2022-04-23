Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Position Lifted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Albany International accounts for 1.4% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 8.48% of Albany International worth $242,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 161.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 794,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 181,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,884. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.09. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $93.43.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several research firms have commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

About Albany International (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.