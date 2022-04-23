Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE ARE traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.78. The company had a trading volume of 735,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,021. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,213,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,841,000 after buying an additional 186,573 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

