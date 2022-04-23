Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on Y. StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities downgraded Alleghany from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $835.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $754.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $698.69. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Alleghany’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alleghany by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,986,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alleghany by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Alleghany by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

