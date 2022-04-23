Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.25

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 1564436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $16,809,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after buying an additional 2,028,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.