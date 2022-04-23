Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.