Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.18 Million

Analysts expect Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) to post $20.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altus Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.75 million and the lowest is $19.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Power will report full year sales of $106.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.88 million to $107.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $175.13 million, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $183.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altus Power.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMPS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 203,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37. Altus Power has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,847,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Power (AMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.