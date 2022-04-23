AMATEN (AMA) Price Down 36.1% This Week

AMATEN (AMA) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. AMATEN has a market cap of $200,680.39 and $651.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AMATEN

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

