America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of ATAX opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 19.18. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $21.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 134,076 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 52,555 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 11.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

