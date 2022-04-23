American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position Lessened by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

