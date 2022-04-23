American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

