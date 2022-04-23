American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AMS opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.