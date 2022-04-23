American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:AMS opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.
