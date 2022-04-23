American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Sells $60,595.08 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 16,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $60,595.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 523,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $55,550.00.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.34 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $879.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American Well by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 31.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in American Well during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

