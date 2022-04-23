AmmPower (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Shares Down 9.8%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.25 and last traded at 0.26. 176,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 222,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.32.

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst methods to react nitrogen and hydrogen together with the aim of creating clean and cost-effective green ammonia.

