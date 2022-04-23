Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will report $500.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $493.50 million to $508.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $493.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. 478,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 372,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

