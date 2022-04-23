Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.68. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $731.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at $84,261,201.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,520 shares of company stock worth $21,408,641. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.62. 961,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.09%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

