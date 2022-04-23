Analysts Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

In other news, CAO Mark Nunneley bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 728,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,845. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $416.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

