Analysts Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $63.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.24 million and the highest is $66.50 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $288.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $295.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $259.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.50 million to $294.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

DSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 125,041 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 1,119,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,509. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 126.99%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

